The small confession of Olivier Véran on his summer vacation

After the rain the good weather ? If the French look since little about their next destination for the summer holidays, Olivier Véran was obliged to leave the points of the “i”. At the micro RTL Tuesday, April 14, the minister of Health has noted that even after the déconfinement, life would not resume as soon as his course. “I do not believe that we can have a vacation to normal after a year such as we have experienced”, he regretted that his peers see it as a “a true revelation”.

“From a psychological point of view, a point of view of the family, a point of view organization of life I myself struggle to project myself into the idea of a vacation that would be normal”, has allowed the successor of Agnès Buzyn, before continuing, “Concerning the boundaries, the president of the Republic has said, the Schengen area remains open with our european neighbours. But, outside of the european area, the borders will be closed for a longer time. And we can understand.”

“It will have consequences on the holiday of the French”

The minister, who enjoys unprecedented popularity, has also shown the authority. In the Face of those who imagined it to be already decompress by escaping to the other side of the world, the companion of Coralie Dubost has demonstrated firmness, “the flow, the large mobility international do not have a place of recreation in a period of epidemic or post-epidemic or post-pandemic”. “I don’t know if we will be out of this difficulty by

