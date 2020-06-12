the smartwatch Amazfit GTS offers today

Back in offer the Amazfit GTSthe smartwatch of the company controlled by Xiaomi, which today can be purchased at a very affordable price from Unieuro, in the context of offers of the day.

The wearable device is in fact in discount 114,90 €, 11% less than the 129,90 euro list, for a savings of 15 Euros, so it’s quite small but still worthy of note when compared to the price imposed.

At the technical level, AmazFit GTS includes a screen AMOLED 1.65 inch color, with a resolution of 348×442 and pixel density of 341ppi. It is also compatible with iOS 10 and later versions, as well as with Android, and has a battery lithium-ion polymer battery 220 mAh, which still ensures a range of important. The smartwatch does not include any microphone, and it is characterized by a strap in black silicone. However, it is waterproof up to 40 meters, which makes it also useful during training sessions for example in the swimming pool. With regard to the localization, however, we find the GPS satellite and Glonass, while the fund’s connectivity is characterised by a sensor, the Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and NFC.

Unieuro also provides delivery and pickup in store free and the ability to add the smiley face service, that is the coverage from accidental damage for 12 months, € 29.99.