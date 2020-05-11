The snack of the late evening of Dwayne Johnson are like a religion

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a past master in the art of cheat meal, a happy meal that he provides after a week of workout.
During an appearance in The Tonight Show of Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the actor Fast & The Furious : Hobbs & Shaw is income on one of the greatest moments in his account of Instagram : its cheat meals size XXL.
“You do everything in the mode extreme. You go to the bottom,” said Fallon to Dwayne about his workout and rewards of cooking.
The actor replied : “Yes, the cheat meals are very important. I love the pancakes. I love the sushi.” As shown in one of his pictures, sometimes, he likes two at the same time.
“I don’t recommend it,” he said of this explosive mix.
What eats The Rock for making fun of each week, he does not do things by half. “For me, the cheat meals are like a religion. You do some sports in the background and once per week, you get pleasure, and this is what I do.”
But his method may surprise you : “I expect that all the world is asleep,” said the father of three children, about his feasts nocturnal, that he enjoyed usually before a program on his computer.
*drag to the left and witness this double cheat meal while watching Netflix.
18 pm – the delicious train of sushi goes straight into my belly.
23 h – cookies homemade chocolate with a ticket for Too-good-city by adding peanut butter on each cookie before déglinguer.
I know how to do the big party. To donf.
#NeTrichezPas #FaitesVousPlaisir
#CheatMealDeOuf #AliasFoodPornDuDimanche
Dwayne added : “I’m like a troll… all alone.”
We sign up where ? These photos of food we put water in the mouth.