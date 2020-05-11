The snack of the late evening of Dwayne Johnson are like a religion

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a past master in the art of cheat meal, a happy meal that he provides after a week of workout.

During an appearance in The Tonight Show of Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the actor Fast & The Furious : Hobbs & Shaw is income on one of the greatest moments in his account of Instagram : its cheat meals size XXL.

“You do everything in the mode extreme. You go to the bottom,” said Fallon to Dwayne about his workout and rewards of cooking.

The actor replied : “Yes, the cheat meals are very important. I love the pancakes. I love the sushi.” As shown in one of his pictures, sometimes, he likes two at the same time.

“I don’t recommend it,” he said of this explosive mix.