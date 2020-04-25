The Sneider Cut Ep. 30: Quibi, quarantine, and the ‘new normal ‘d’.

The

In the final episode of the Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider is joined by his old friend, the reporter from Variety’s Justin Kroll, and together the guys discuss life in quarantine, by the power of Quibi and the new post-pandemic normal’..

The guys also talk about the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and the NFL Draft, while Justin reveals the distribution of the next film, Olivia Wilde, Don t Don t Worry, Darling, which will feature Chris Pine, Shia LaBeouf and Florence Pugh.

In respect of Quibi, the mobile platform has become a favorite unlikely for Jeff and Justin, who have both enjoyed The Most Dangerous Game with Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, The Stranger with Maika Monroe and Dane DeHaan, and #FreeRayshawn with Stephen James and Laurence Fishburne. Justin also weighs in on the new series Quibi Anna Kendrick Dummy, as well as on the series mystery When the Streetlights Go On.

