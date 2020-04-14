The snow Queen 2 Steelbook Edition Spéciale Fnac Blu-ray 3D available for preorder

Great success of the year 2019, “The snow Queen 2”, sequel of the adventures of queen Elsa and her sister Anna, has delighted young and old all around the world. The Steelbook Edition Spéciale Fnac Blu-ray 3D is now available to pre-order, as well as the full box set Steelbook Edition Spéciale Fnac Blu-ray.

In 2013, we had a passion for The snow Queenthe 128th feature-length animated film from Disney. It followed the adventures of the fearless princess Anna, her sister, in exile, Elsa, from Kristoff and reindeer Sven, and Olaf, the now famous snowman from the movie. Following this great success crowned with awards, The snow Queen 2, output in 2019, is also a success, even more than the first film at the box-office with nearly $ 1.5 billion of revenue at the box office overall. One can now get the film in a nice version Steelbook Special Edition Fnac Blu-ray 3D, available for preorder at a price of 34,99€, with delivery scheduled from may 20.

Finally back to the kingdom of Arandelle

Story of sisters and friendship, adventure in search of the Enchanted Forest and the quest of the origins, The snow Queen 2 also speaks of the nature with the elemental spirits (Water, Fire, Air and Earth). While Elsa once feared that his powers will destroy the world, now it must use it for the save. The opportunity to stage situations and confrontations of particular value, in the format Blu-ray 3D.

And this is not all, since the Fnac also offers a box Steelbook Edition Spéciale Fnac Blu-ray bringing together the two filmsin order to dispose of the integral of these creations Disney inspired by the work of the famous Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen. This set is available to pre-order, with a delivery date from the 20th of may, the price of 39,99€.

If the songs of The snow Queen 2 have not had so much success that the great “Released, issued“composition emblematic of the first film, it also takes a lot of pleasure to find the characters ‘ voicesin VO is always performed by Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Kristen Bell (Anna). Next to VF, there has been a change, with Charlotte Hervieux replacing Anaïs Delva for the character of Elsa. But the actor Dany Boon is back to give his voice to Olaf !

Despite all this ice, The snow Queen 2 is a perfect film to warm the heart and have a good time alone or with the family of this great adventure !

