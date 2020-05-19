The snow Queen : Disney is preparing a new version of the fairy tale in live-action – News Movie

The tale The snow Queen is likely to be adapted by Disney in shooting the real, to the delight of the fans.

The tale of Danish Hans Christian Andersen published in 1844 and one of the longest of the author (cut into 7 parts), has already been adapted several times at the cinema or on tv, but has mostly known an echo resounding in the cinema with The snow Queen. The Disney movie has broken the bank at its output and surpassed the one billion box office receipts, success confirmed by The snow Queen 2released in November last year, with $ 1.4 billion collected in the world.

However, the studio big ears could not simply be content with the success of his animated film. In effect, the free adaptation of the tale should not be transcribed as such in the project of live action that Disney seems to consider.

According to the information of The DisInsider, the work of Andersen, would be doomed to become a movie intended for the big screen and could be more faithful to the tale and weave a plot different animated films. Difficult to know more for the moment, since Mickey hanging on to in key the plot and the details of the project. However, the name of Kristin Burr is released for production, it is already associated with Jean-Christophe and Winnie and Cruella – movie in live action with Emma Stone in nasty smoky hair, bi-color, planned for 2021.

The fashion of the remake live continues to occupy the House with the big ears. The snow Queen live version, therefore, should propose a different program and avoid the copy-and-paste to the Lion King of Jon Favreau. The project would be called The Snow Queen for the moment, and not Frozen… But it is not a dupe, Disney account raccoler the public with the direct association of its animated already cult.

The Queen with the powers, icy, adding to the list of creations in shooting the actual in the pipes, with Atlantis, the empire lost and Tarzan that are in the viewfinder, as well asHercules that the brothers Russo are in the production. Soon, we will be able to discover Mulan the cinema, whose output is always fixed to 22 July, after being postponed following the sars coronavirus.

Fans The snow Queen can also find the character in the fourth season of Once Upon a Timewhere is Elizabeth Mitchell who plays the role.

