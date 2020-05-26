The Snow Queen : Disney is preparing a version of live-action film !

After the huge success of the second installment of the adventures of Elsa and Anna, which was released in cinema in November 2019, Disney is in the process of preparing the adaptation in live-action The Snow Queen ! According to the very informed The Disinsider, a website specialized in the news of Disney, the firm’s big-eared would have the intention of developing a film shooting real the famous tale ofHans Christian Andersen. Thus, the new film, which will thus not be an adaptation of two famous cartoons, would resume the history of the original tale. Exit Anna and Elsa, the heroine of the film, which will be called “The Snow Queen“(and not Frozen), will be the young Gerda.

The tale is much darker than the animated films of Disney. Published in 1844, the tale of the Danish writer told the story of Gerda and Kay : “The devil made a magic mirror, whose reflections are distorted. The mirror is broken and two of the songs “bewitched” is stuck in the eye and the heart of an innocent boy, Kay, making it hard and indifferent, until the day he disappears. His friend, Gerda began to search, up to the castle of the snow Queen in the far north where it is retained. In her quest, she meets many characters, including the little girl stubborn, robbers, and a few talking animals and a witch with a fantastic garden.”

The project has not yet been confirmed by Disney. If you do not know the name of the director, is to be found in the production of this new version of The Queen of the Snows, Kristin Burr, who has already worked on the film Jean-Christophe & Winnie and the expected Cruella with Emma Stone the output of which is scheduled for 28 may 2021.

In addition to this new adaptation, the Disney studios have provided many other remakes in live-action classics including Mulan (originally scheduled for 25 march, the release was delayed because of the epidemic of coronavirus in the 22 next July), Cruella, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, Snow white and the Seven Dwarfs, Pocahontas,The Atlantis empire lost, Pinocchio by Robert Zemeckis, Rapunzel, RobinWood, Lilo & Stitchor Bambi.

