the Snyder Cut confirmed on HBO Max in 2021

After months and even years of campaigning by fans, the stars and even Zack Snyder himself, the director of Man of Steel has confirmed that the “Snyder Cut” of the Justice League would come out officially on HBO Max.

Zack Snyder has confirmed this version producer for HBO’s Max in 2021 following a viewing livestream of Man of Steel, in which Superman / Henry Cavill took part towards the end to discuss. Warner Bros. confirmed that this version would see the day following the frequent requests from fans in recent times with #ReleasetheSnyderCut.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this courageous gesture of support to artists and the permission that they see their true vision is realized. Also, a special thank you to all those involved in the movement SnyderCut for having achieved it,” says Snyder in a statement accompanying the announcement.

According to THR, it is not yet known if the Snyder Cut will be released in chapters that are episodic or in Director’s Cut complete, but Snyder would be in the process of “gather the majority of their post-production team of the original to make music, edit, add, or end, visual effects, and yes, perhaps bring back the actors for additional dialog. “

HBO makes no mention of the duration of the film and does not specify which scenes could be changed or amended by the Director’s Cut of Snyder. the latter had left the realization of the Justice League because of a family tragedy and it is Joss Whedon who had taken the relay to complete the production of the film, which is released in cinemas in 2017. This version of the Justice League has been rather poorly received by critics and fans began to ask the version of Snyder shortly after that. In 2018, we learned that WB was not going to go out to the Snyder Cut, and shortly after that Henry Cavill could leave the role of Superman behind him.

The requests have continued ever since, fans buying even a banner at the San Diego Comic-Con to highlight their campaign for the Snyder Cut, or even billboards in New York city.

In November 2019, Jason Momoa, star of Aquaman, said that he had seen the Snyder Cut, but at the end of 2019, there was still to learn more in spite of the investment for the casting. The rumors putting in doubt the existence of the Snyder Cut have begun to surface, rumors stopped by Zack Snyder confirming that the version existed. He also showed photos of Cavill as Superman in a black suit that does not appear in the film.

Finally, the fierceness of the fans has finally paid off in some way. HBO Max is the streaming service from HBO is supposed to start on may 27 in the United States. Perhaps the aura-t-on in France before 2021 ?

Erwan Lafleuriel is editor-in-Chief of IGN France. A slave to the video game for 40 years, he never escapes from that from time to time to mourn for his defeats, on Twitter.