The Snyder Cut in a mini-series on HBO MAX ? This is accurate

There is now no doubt, the Snyder Cut of Justice League is in phase of finalization and would soon arrive to mark the launch of HBO Max, the streaming website of Warner and HBO.

Amounts of rumors have circulated for months around this version. Is it just a delusion of Zack Snyder or will she actually see the light of day ? Is it a pure fantasy of fans as described by a day James Mangold (Logan) ?

It would seem that the director, who had been forced to leave the production of the film in the course of the road after the tragic death of his daughter, had proposed to the leaders of Warner first assembly of his work, a very different film from Joss Whedon, and that they have validated.

The Snyder’s Cut of Justice League would last not less than 5 hours according to the info ScreenRant and could be disseminated in the form of a mini-series on HBO Max.

Warner would be all the more concerned that this would bring to his future website of streaming a buzz in the manner of what has been The Mandalorian for Disney+ (the kind of buzz that is missing from HBO’s Max for the time being).

Zack Snyder would have been offered a certain budget in order to shoot the scenes in complementary and complete special effects. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut is not ready to be abandoned by the fans.

In the month of march last, Jason Momoa had claimed to have seen the Snyder Cut (or at least extracts) and Eunice Huthartcoordinator stunts on the shoot, was revealed to ScreenRant : “I know officially of people who have seen the Snyder cut and that is absolutely amazing. This is the film that we were in the process of turning before the departure of Zack Snyder…. I sent a message to Zack to tell him that I had heard of the Snyder Cut. He has promised me that I will see on my next passafe in Los Angeles.“

So please be patient..