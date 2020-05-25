the SnyderCut exists and it even has a release date

Kim Lee
Justice League : the SnyderCut exists and it even has a release date

It has the force to insist on, the fans who have made live the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut eventually win the case. A version of the Justice League closer to what the director had in mind is now planned for 2021.

[Mis à jour le 25 mai 2020 à 15h11] Released in November 2017, the film of the Justice League would allow Warner Bros to give shape to his world super-heroic shared after Man of Steel and Batman v Superman : dawn of Justice. The blockbuster, however, has had a gestation complicated : its director, Zack Snyder (Watchmen, 300) has had to leave the project following the suicide of his daughter. The project was ultimately taken over by Joss Whedon (the Avengers), but the final product was much disappointed both the critics and the fans, who, since, have been constantly demanding the release of the movie as Snyder had imagined. The campaign #ReleaseTheSnyderCut on social networks was carried by the fans but also relayed by Zack Snyder and Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ben Affleck (Batman), or Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman). Nearly three years later, on may 20, 2020, Zack Snyder has formalized the construction of the famous Snyder’s Cut of Justice League.

