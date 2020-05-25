the SnyderCut exists and it even has a release date

It has the force to insist on, the fans who have made live the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut eventually win the case. A version of the Justice League closer to what the director had in mind is now planned for 2021.

[Mis à jour le 25 mai 2020 à 15h11] Released in November 2017, the film of the Justice League would allow Warner Bros to give shape to his world super-heroic shared after Man of Steel and Batman v Superman : dawn of Justice. The blockbuster, however, has had a gestation complicated : its director, Zack Snyder (Watchmen, 300) has had to leave the project following the suicide of his daughter. The project was ultimately taken over by Joss Whedon (the Avengers), but the final product was much disappointed both the critics and the fans, who, since, have been constantly demanding the release of the movie as Snyder had imagined. The campaign #ReleaseTheSnyderCut on social networks was carried by the fans but also relayed by Zack Snyder and Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ben Affleck (Batman), or Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman). Nearly three years later, on may 20, 2020, Zack Snyder has formalized the construction of the famous Snyder’s Cut of Justice League.

It will find refuge on the streaming service Warner Bros. Titled HBO Max, the service landed in the United States on may 27, 2020, but has not yet release date in France. The Snyder’s Cut of Justice League is, at the present time, dated to 2021 without further precision. In the columns of the Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder promises that this new version “will be something completely new […] You’ve probably seen a quarter of what I have done.” The us magazine also reports that Warner Bros. invested heavily in the project of re-edition, since the studio has allocated between 20 and 30 million to “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”. The objective is to propose a new assembly based on many scenes unfinished, which implies a return of the film in post-production and on the bench for a new cut, new music and new special effects. Waiting to reveal his true vision of the Justice League, Zack Snyder wished to thank in the press release issued by Warner Media, “all those involved in the movement of the SnyderCut have helped to make it a reality”.

Synopsis – After the events in Batman v Superman : dawn of Justice, Bruce Wayne (Batman) and Diana Prince (Wonder Woman), which form around them a team of super-heroes. Deprived of the assistance of Superman, but with the help of Cyborg, Flash and Aquaman, they hope to save Earth from a new threat of apocalyptic in the person of Steppenwolf, god called the End of the Worlds.