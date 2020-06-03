The soap sulphur of the beautiful season

Do you like the series well savonnées and lustrous as Revenge, Empire or What/if with Renée Zellweger ? Then White Lines Netflix has been tailor-made — and in a perfect straight line — for you.



Hugo Dumas

The Press

All the ingredients-foaming a soap sulphur were incorporated in it : an enchanting island (Ibiza in the Balearic islands), old quarrels in dormancy, sex, outdoor, parties, soaked in psychotropic drugs, nightclubs, crowded, and the disappearance ever explained to a young british DJ on the rise.

Yes, it is super cheesy, with the abuse of close-ups and music (too) insistent. But as White Linesavailable in a French version, has been devised by the genius behind the wonderful series Casa de Papel, one closes the eyes more easily on the implausibilities of the scenario.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY NETFLIX Laura Haddock in White Lines

And let alanguir by these vacation hedonists in Spain, failing to be able to plant its own toes in the hot sand of the afternoon, a cocktail fruity hand.

The story ? The Axel Collins and his friends from Manchester, who thrive on electronic music and ecstasy tablets. At the end of the 90’s, the band of Axel flies to Ibiza in search of glory and nights wild. And it rolls to the bottom, to 200 km/h on rails of cocaine infinite.

And then, Axel disappears mysteriously. Nobody gets to its new before the summer of 2020, when his mummified body is unearthed on land belonging to a magnate of Ibiza.

The younger sister of Axel, Zoe Collins, who was hospitalised after the “departure” of his brother, decides to initiate its own investigation to Ibiza, on the scene of the crime, to pin the culprit. But Zoe is playing with fire. His marriage is struggling and Ibiza offer him all the temptations imaginable, in a setting of boutique hotel for ailments connected to it.









Sorry, your browser does not support videos



Vespas colored, banana-boat and tan much brown tint the ten episodes of White Lines. Ten episodes is uneven, certainly, but fun still, if one accepts the codes of the soap opera-soap.

You should also know that two families enemy, the Calafat and Martinez, in control of all of the clubs and the drug market of this earthly paradise. Each of the two clans hides many secrets, which date back still to the surface, it is well-known.

Sometimes, the plot of White Lines is lost in unnecessary detours, such as the construction of a casino, the priest affected or the funeral dog pretty crazy. The tone waltz between the police drama, the novel, Harlequin and the comedy comical.

Still, White Lines we hang up quickly, because one really wants to know who killed Axel and why. All of the suspects present 20 years ago still live in Ibiza and the story waltz dance between the two epochs for distillation of indices.

Between scenes of attacks with the harpoon or drug-trafficking romanians who are humming Dragosta Din Tei on their boat, the energy from this series british-Spanish you will invade as a song of house of the 90’s with a melodic line irresistible.

Defending Jacob until the end

PHOTO PROVIDED BY APPLE TV Michelle Dockery, ‘jaeden Martell and Chris Evans in Defending Jacob

I have timidly spoken of the police series Defending Jacob (To the defense of Jacob, in the French version), two weeks ago. In fact, I have advised not to watch this show so-called prestige of the Apple TV service+. Too long, too depressing, life is too short, thank you, good evening.

Of course, that I persevered in my listening. You know me, it’s rare that I give up on a perilous mission, as a participant of If you loved who clings to his sessions with the therapist Louise Sigouin.

The last two episodes (out of a total of eight), where it unlocks finally, redeem the slowness of the start. The british actress Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), who plays the mother of the teenager, Jacob, is extraordinary. It will shock you until the credits at the end, without anything divulgâcher, of course. Chris Evans, known for his role of Captain America in the films of the Marvel universe, is doing also very well.

This is frustrating in Defending Jacob, this is the famous Jacob, a teenager of 14 years old fusty and charged with the murder of his bully. For eight hours, it was the taste of the shake, take it out of its torpor and of him shouting : “Defend yourself, Jacob, stop doing the small things and speak, Lord ! ”

But Jacob remains placid and unruffled for eight hours, which immerses us in a doubt uncomfortable. He murdered his classmate with a hunting knife ? Even the parents of Jacob, who support him 100% right from the start, eventually calling into question the innocence of their own son.

From that moment on, everything goes astray. And it’s terrifying.