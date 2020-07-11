the société alsacienne Stacco private festivals this summer

This summer, the company Stacco, which specializes in the installation stage, had to be assisted to the show of Celine Dion at the festival Vieilles Charruesin Carhaix, Brittany. Their structures stage have had to accommodate many of the artists Eurockéennes, near Belfort, at the beginning of July, or “Rock the stage”, at the end of August, in Paris.

With measures of physical distance imposed by the Covid-19, all your activity is at a standstill, or nearly so. The company Wasselonne (Bas-Rhin), which employs 40 people, is working normally, the status of 200 intermittent shows and many of the providers.

But this summer of 2020 like no other. The rotation is zero. The boxes are empty, Stacco had to borrow to survive. And request PGEloans guaranteed by the State.

Stacco has also had to make space in the warehouse Wasselonne to store the unused equipment. Unique event, for the time in your calendar, the festival of Jazz in L’hospitaletat Narbonne, from 21 to 26 July, including Patrice Bruel on the 22nd of July, and Christophe Maé on the 25th of July.

