The soldier of winter was going to start differently

Share

They revealed the plans for the beginning of the movie Captain America 2014: The Winter Soldier and it would have been very different from what we have seen in the cinema.

Attention SPOILERS. Marvel Movie Captain America: the soldier winter It starts 2 years after the great battle of New York against the army of Chitauri, led by Loki. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) crosses the park in Washington D. C. and exceeds a man named Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). They become friends, and Captain America tells him how difficult it is to adapt to our days. The conversation is interrupted by Natasha Romanoffs (Scarlett Johansson) who needs his help for a new mission.

The task is to climb aboard a ship SHIELD that was hijacked by terrorists. There, Captain America finds that Black Widow has a different mission, which is to spy on the SHIELD itself.

The co-director of Captain America: The Winter Soldier Anthony Russo has revealed that the film originally had a opening scene that was completely different that took place during the Second world War.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier has in fact started by a battle during the Second world War, in the early scripts,” said Russo. It was a massive battle, which ended up being an important moment for Cape town, which had then fed the story. And then we ended up cutting it about two months before the shooting. “Russo has not revealed what would be the “significant moment”.

This is without doubt one of the best Marvel movies.

Although he has not had this battle scene, the film Captain America: the soldier winter It has a film quality superior to most of the installments UCM. Although he has a lot of action, it is more close to the genre of spy super-hero. It has also laid the groundwork for Civil war that came a few years later. While its directors have acquired a global reputation and are occupied Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: the End of the game (2019).

Share