The solution of the matches of the weekend

The solution of the test film :

1. The actor takes the “Taxi “ produced by Luc Besson in 1998, 2000 and 2003 ?
Frédéric Diefenthal
Yvan Attal
Samy Naceri

Lambert Wilson

2. On the set of the film, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas you have met ?
The Mask of Zorro
Basic Instinct
High-Flying
The traffic

3. That was “Manon des sources” in the movie of Claude Berriin 1986 ?
Vanessa Paradis
Emmanuelle Béart

Judith Godrèche
Charlotte Gainsbourg

4. What gift has Christophe Lambert in the movie “Highlander “ ?
It is invisible
He is immortal

He has the gift of ubiquity
He can fly

5. The interpreter Peter Pan in the movie “The hook or the Revenge of Captain hook “, Steven Spielbergin 1991 ?
Robin Williams

Sean Penn
Dustin Hoffman
Sean Connery

6. In 1975, in “Flying over the cuckoo’s nest “, which embodies McMurphy ?
Robert Redford
Mickey Rourke
Jack Nicholson

Clint Eastwood

7. What instrument plays the character of Marylin Monroe in ” some like it hot “ ?
Guitar
The ukulele

The flute
Djembe

8. What animated film has the hero Woody the cowboy and Buzz lightning ?
Shrek
Arthur and the Minimoys
The ice age
Toy Story

9. What the brothers have done the film “Fargo “ and “Barton Fink “ ?
The Lumière brothers
The Coen brothers

The Dardenne brothers’
The brothers Guarantee

10. The actor shared the poster with Edward Norton in “The Fight Club “ ?
Nicolas Cage
Johnny Depp
Matt Damon
Brad Pitt

11. Who interprets the role of Christopher Columbus in the movie Ridley Scott ?
Gérard Depardieu

Russell Crowe
Jean Reno
Joaquin Phoenix

12. The interpreter Zaza Napoli in “La Cage aux folles “ ?
Jean Yann
Yves Montand
Ugo Tognazzi
Michel Serrault

13. What actress plays the role of Charlotte in “Lost in Translation” by Sofia Coppola ?
Kate Winslet
Claire Danes
Scarlett Johansson

Kirsten Dunst

14. Who plays the farmer Aymé Pigrenet in the movie “It seems to Me that you are very beautiful “, Isabelle Mergault ?
Thierry Lhermitte
Jacques Gamblin
Clovis Cornillac
Michel Blanc

15. What instrument of music Jean Reno plays in “Metro “, Luc Besson ?
Guitar
Battery

Piano
The saxophone

Anagrams

Definition of the two words in the columns of colors : the fall from the sky

Small matter of the French language :

The only common name of the French language, which changes the original, in the plural it is eye that becomes the eyes in the plural !

The solution of the farce :

My first is Greek but mathematical

My second precedes the plague

My third comes out of the mouth of the pest

To me, all sharp teeth

Pi – rat – na = piranha

The three search terms in the dingbats :

the fact of having two left hands

A case of conscience

A violation of conduct

