The solution of the matches of the weekend

The solution of the test film :

1. The actor takes the “Taxi “ produced by Luc Besson in 1998, 2000 and 2003 ?

Frédéric Diefenthal

Yvan Attal

Samy Naceri

Lambert Wilson

2. On the set of the film, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas you have met ?

The Mask of Zorro

Basic Instinct

High-Flying

The traffic

3. That was “Manon des sources” in the movie of Claude Berriin 1986 ?

Vanessa Paradis

Emmanuelle Béart

Judith Godrèche

Charlotte Gainsbourg

4. What gift has Christophe Lambert in the movie “Highlander “ ?

It is invisible

He is immortal

He has the gift of ubiquity

He can fly

5. The interpreter Peter Pan in the movie “The hook or the Revenge of Captain hook “, Steven Spielbergin 1991 ?

Robin Williams

Sean Penn

Dustin Hoffman

Sean Connery

6. In 1975, in “Flying over the cuckoo’s nest “, which embodies McMurphy ?

Robert Redford

Mickey Rourke

Jack Nicholson

Clint Eastwood

7. What instrument plays the character of Marylin Monroe in ” some like it hot “ ?

Guitar

The ukulele

The flute

Djembe

8. What animated film has the hero Woody the cowboy and Buzz lightning ?

Shrek

Arthur and the Minimoys

The ice age

Toy Story

9. What the brothers have done the film “Fargo “ and “Barton Fink “ ?

The Lumière brothers

The Coen brothers

The Dardenne brothers’

The brothers Guarantee

10. The actor shared the poster with Edward Norton in “The Fight Club “ ?

Nicolas Cage

Johnny Depp

Matt Damon

Brad Pitt

11. Who interprets the role of Christopher Columbus in the movie Ridley Scott ?

Gérard Depardieu

Russell Crowe

Jean Reno

Joaquin Phoenix

12. The interpreter Zaza Napoli in “La Cage aux folles “ ?

Jean Yann

Yves Montand

Ugo Tognazzi

Michel Serrault

13. What actress plays the role of Charlotte in “Lost in Translation” by Sofia Coppola ?

Kate Winslet

Claire Danes

Scarlett Johansson

Kirsten Dunst

14. Who plays the farmer Aymé Pigrenet in the movie “It seems to Me that you are very beautiful “, Isabelle Mergault ?

Thierry Lhermitte

Jacques Gamblin

Clovis Cornillac

Michel Blanc

15. What instrument of music Jean Reno plays in “Metro “, Luc Besson ?

Guitar

Battery

Piano

The saxophone

Anagrams

Definition of the two words in the columns of colors : the fall from the sky

Small matter of the French language :

The only common name of the French language, which changes the original, in the plural it is eye that becomes the eyes in the plural !

The solution of the farce :

My first is Greek but mathematical

My second precedes the plague

My third comes out of the mouth of the pest

To me, all sharp teeth

Pi – rat – na = piranha

The three search terms in the dingbats :

the fact of having two left hands

A case of conscience

A violation of conduct