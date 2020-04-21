the solution of the mysterious star found by Eric ?

TWELVE STROKES OF NOON – The journey of Eric continues in the twelve strokes of noon. Sunday, then the mysterious star revealed the face of Enjoyphoenix, the master of midi has not been recognized.

Summary

[Updated21[Misàjourle21April 2020 at 11h57] Eric began his 153rd participation in the 12 strokes of noon on Tuesday, April 21. And for the first time, the master of midi blocks on a shooting star. During his last appearance on Monday, the champion breton has once again confirmed its status and has achieved a master-stroke of 1000 euros, to share with a viewer. He won 500 euros, and therefore its jackpot personal now stands at 739 491 €. However, it has failed to recognize the youtubeuse Enjoyphoenix, face behind the mysterious star, he doesn’t seem to know. The latter is completely revealed and all the clues are gathered : a road, a rug, a mouse, a tray of French fries with ketchup and mayonnaise, a video game controller, a ballerina. On Monday, he tried the name of Claire Danes, without success. Before thishe had also sought the names of Christopher Walken, Natalie Portman Charlize Theron, Emma Stone Kad Merad, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Alexandre Astier, JoeyStarr, Samuel L. Jackson, Gérard Darmon Alain Chabat, Bruno Salomone, Lio, Benoît Poelvoorde, François Damiens, Johnny Hallyday, Tommy Lee Jones, Johnny Depp and Renée Zellweger.

© Screenshot TF1

The last mysterious star was discovered on march 23, 2020 by Eric Breton at its 124th participation. Many clues indicated that it was necessary to find Willy Rovelli in this puzzle. It explains why :

a transistor because it has made the radio

the ski slope because he was born in Haute-Savoie

the pots and pans because it has been a cook in Fort Boyard

the jar with the goldfish because he was involved in the issue Agitated in the jar on France 4

the rabbit because it has doubled the bunny Thumper in the movie As beast

hopscotch because it was presented to the school of fans on Gulli

the backpack red because it has participated in the Beijing Express

© Screenshot TF1

Learn more

Despite all the efforts of Paul, Christian Quesada remains the undisputed master of the 12 strokes of noon with 193 entries and 809 392€ total earnings. Then comes Eric, who has surpassed Paul at the beginning of April 2020 and is still in the running to hope to exceed the record. Paul is now in third position with 153 entries and 691 522€ of gains. Beaten recently by Eric the Breton, whose participation is still in progress, Veronica is now in the fourth place with 100 entries and 447 226€ of gains. Then comes Timothy with 83 entries and Benedict with 82 entries in total. For his part, Benedict has been eliminated on the day of his 82nd participation.

Christian Quesada, the greatest master of the 12 coups de midi, is the subject of an indictment for “possession and dissemination of child pornography images” and “corruption of minor”. In pre-trial detention, the former candidate of the 12 strokes of noon would have admitted the facts alleged against him but would have denied any physical contact and any sexual assault victims. As a reminder, Christian Quesada is the record holder of participations (193 wins in a row) and gain (809 392€) of the history of the show. He had attended the meeting of 4 July 2016 to 14 January 2017.

► Learn more about the case of Christian Quesada

Nicknamed Zette, the voice-off of The game, 12 hits to midi is embodied by Isabelle Benhadj. Arrival six months after the launch of the 12 coups de midi in 2010, she had met Jean-Luc Reichmann in 1987 on Fun Radio, where she has been a facilitator. His voice is also present in other television programmes such as Secrets of History on France 2.

As the game of France 2 Everyone wants to take his place presented by nagui (French speacker) at the same time programme TNT , 12 coups de midi ask candidates to respond to questions of general culture. For his part, Jean-Luc Reichmann is trying to learn more about the lives of the participants and injected dynamism to the show.

The site MyTF1 allows you to view the episodes and live streaming of their broadcast on television. To catch up, the string leaves also replay the latest releases.