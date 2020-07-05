The son of an israeli leader in the centre of the sagas of corruption

JERUSALEM (AP) – the Prime minister involved in a scandal, Benjamin Netanyahu, is on trial for corruption, his son 28-year-old has emerged as a driving force in a counter-attack against the critics and the public institutions that pursue the israeli leader for a long time.

One of the favorite of the basic nationalist Prime minister and far-right leaders from around the world, Yair Netanyahu has become a staple of the news, in the face of journalists in social networks and the threats of lawsuits against the opponents of his father, and the publication of online content are considered so offensive that Facebook has briefly suspended his account.

In the last month, has called for a ban of minorities in Tel Aviv, has tweeted a conspiracy theory is discredited, according to which the former president Barack Obama was born in Kenya and has been suggested that a journalist of the radio-television israeli critic had fallen asleep on the job.

But their points of view is the most difficult, has been directed against the israeli media, the judiciary and the security forces for having carried out what he called an ideological crusade of the left to overthrow his father. He asked that the attorney general of the state is the subject of an investigation for their “crimes”, in comparison with the chief of police to the head of the mafia in fiction, Tony Soprano, and describes the researchers as the Stasi, the Gestapo, and “the political police of the regime israeli”.

This is part of a campaign, the recovery of a lesser degree by his father, which critics warn will erode the public’s confidence in the democratic institutions of Israel.

“We would like to simply ignore it as a curiosity, like that boy difficult, which complicates even her father. But the truth is that there is no evidence that he is very influential,” said Raviv Drucker, a tv journalist research of great prestige and a favorite target of the Netanyahus, father and son recently tweeted that they would like to see imprisoned. “He has positions very extreme and this affects the actions of the office of the Prime minister.”

Despite the fact that he has no official post, Yair Netanyahu is seen as a key advisor and brain of the strategy is more confrontational to his father on social networks.

Netanyahu is facing charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of cases of corruption resulting from links with wealthy friends. He denies the charges, which are the result of years of scandals swirling around the family.

For years, this is his wife, Sara, who has attracted most of the fires because of their extravagant tastes, the misuse of public funds and allegations of abuse of his staff. But recently, his eldest son took the front of the stage. He has played a leadership role in various scandals, while it has earned the reputation of living a life of privilege at the expense of the taxpayers.

The multi-million dollar australian James Packer, one of the figures of the accusations of the corruption of the office of the Prime minister, it would have given the young Netanyahu as gifts, including stays in luxury hotels in Tel Aviv, New York and Aspen, Colorado, as well as the use of his private jet, and dozens of concert tickets for the ex-girlfriend of Packer, Mariah Carey. Nir Hefetz, a former associate of Netanyahu becoming a witness against him, told the police that Yair Netanyahu was the main instigator of the corruption case against his father.

Yair Netanyahu has also sparked controversy by the publication of a caricature of anti-semitism directed against the critics of his father, confronting vulgarly a woman who told him to come to his dog in a park, and tweeted that he hoped the protesters to the left of the age dying of COVID-19 .

The Prime minister has been forced to denounce certain behaviors of your child, as well as the output of a particularly obscene in a strip club with rich friends. But, in general, he defends his son.

Anshel Pfeffer, a columnist for the newspaper Haaretz and author of a recent biography of the Prime minister, said that Yair Netanyahu allows his father to test the limits of what the public will accept.

“If it goes too far, we can say that it is that Yair,” he said. “This gives the negation, it creates a grey area and blurs the lines on what the Prime minister said publicly. “

Yair Netanyahu was only 4 years old when his father became prime minister in 1996 and had grown up in the center of attention. During his compulsory military service, was assigned to liaise with foreign media. He has already been summoned for having taken a leave of absence is not permitted.

He volunteered for local organizations for the protection of animals and has briefly worked as a social media director of an israeli NGO providing legal services to the victims of the attacks in palestine. But it has been put in to get out after having attacked the president of israel, the figurehead to have called for arab-jewish coexistence.

As a simple citizen, Yair Netanyahu, has published the editorial for Breitbart, touring the united States and Europe, and has expressed his support for the extreme right in the united States and Europe. He has earned his praise in return.

Supporters of the claim that he is a victim of the same people they were aimed at his father. But the media have largely ignored his half-sister, Noa, and his younger brother Avner, a student of the university of modesto, 26 years of age, which is usually left alone.

Yair Netanyahu, who still lives with his parents and declined to comment, says it does not have the political will. In his only interview with the israeli media, he deplored the fact that last year, the chain of pro-Netanyahu 20 in the cost that your family will pay for your state. He said that the three years that his father had left politics at the beginning of the years 2000 were the happiest of their lives.

“My father has decided to leave aside the beautiful life that he had and back in all the mud because of their vocation,” he said. “My only political involvement is what I see on my Facebook and Twitter private. “

On Twitter, where it has more than 80 000 subscribers, it takes dozens of times a day, and its flow often dictates the news of the next cycle. Facebook has locked your account for 24 hours in 2018 to be shared prohibited content and writing, that he would prefer an Israel without the muslims.

His brand of provocation has proven to be irresistible to politicians, journalists and commentators, many of whom have been trained in the access of mud with him. Still, at least a half-dozen of his previous objectives, have refused to comment, citing his role as an officer and his controversial nature.

—

Follow Aron Heller on Twitter at www.twitter.com/aronhellerap