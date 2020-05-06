The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger is a graduate of the university

2020-05-06 01:30:07

Arnold Schwarzenegger “bursting with pride” after his son Christopher has his degree from the university this week.

Arnold Schwarzenegger “bursting with pride” after the release of his son, Christopher.

The actor 72-year-old went on Instagram Tuesday (05.05.20) to the praise of his son Christopher, 22-year-old, after graduating from the University of Michigan during a ceremony that was held on-line during the pandemic of sars coronavirus. a diploma in person impossible.

Arnold wrote next to a photo of Christopher: “Christopher, you are a champion and I love you. I know that your degree of Michigan was not the great feast of which you have dreamed for years, but walking on a stage is not what makes me so proud of you: it is your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking and your selflessness that make me burst with pride. I look forward to seeing you continue to climb and succeed. (sic) ”

The star of ‘Terminator’ has Christopher, and Katherine, 30 years old, Christina, 28 years old, and Patrick, age 26, with his ex-wife Maria Shriver, and also has a son of 22 years, Joseph Baena, whom he fathered with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

During this time, Arnold gave the money to help feed hungry families and help first responders during the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The actor has created the Frontline Responders Fund in march to provide essential supplies such as masks, gowns and gloves for health-care professionals as they treat patients suffering from coronavirus, and it has launched the charity with a huge donation of $ 1 million.

And the same month, Arnold was associated with TikTok to help feed hungry families.

The online platform has made a gift of $ 3 million for players in the after-school of the actor “ Conan the barbarian ”, which generally funded after-school programs for children, but in the middle of the school closures to try to stop the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the former governor of California thought that it would be “cool and great”, to provide food through the foundation in place.

Keywords: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger

Return to the flow

.