The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joseph, is celebrating its 22 years on the theme of sport

The son of the actor’s iconic “Terminator” Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joseph Baena,, has celebrated its 22nd anniversary with style during a party on the theme of the gym with his friends. He shared photos of the moments of the celebration on his page Instagram.

It was a case of no shirt at Joe’s Gym, so that Joseph Baena was celebrating his birthday with great pomp. Joseph, who is also an actor and athlete, was celebrating his friends, including his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj.

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks on the stage during the Arnold Classic Australia to the centre of conventions and exhibitions | Source: Getty Images

MOMENTS OF The BIRTHDAY OF JOSEPH

The celebrant of the anniversary has shared photos of his moments of birthday on his page Instagram. The message contained ten photographs, the first showed that he was kissed on the cheek by his girlfriend, Nicky.

The rest of the pictures showed Joseph and his friends enjoying himself at the party at the edge of the pool on the theme of the gym. There were also photos of Joseph topless, revealing her physique sexy and his resemblance to his father. It legend as well his post :

“THE GYM THAT JOE IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS !”

Nicky Dodaj has also published photos of the celebration on his page on Instagram, adding the caption, “WELCOME TO THE GYM JOE !!!“

JOSEPH THANKED THOSE WHO WISHED HIM ALL THE BEST WISHES AND MADE PROMISES EXCEPTIONAL

Joseph has written another message in which he thanked all those who wished a happy birthday, adding that he was grateful for the love and the kindness that accompanied it.

"WELCOME TO THE GYM JOE !!!!!! ?MUSCLE BEACH, CA" – nickydodaj | Instagram

The 22 year old has also declared that he had achieved many of the goals he set out for his 21st birthday and that he was preparing many more for his 22nd birthday, urging his followers to expect exciting events.

"I just want to say thank you to all those who have wished a happy birthday ! I am incredibly grateful for all the love and kindness. I have achieved many of the goals I had set for myself for my 21st year on this planet, and I fixed a lot of other for my 22nd year ! Exciting things to come" – projoe2 | Instagram

THE CHILDREN Of ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

Joseph Baena is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, from his affair with Mildred Baena, who was his housekeeper at the time. The actor also has four other children with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, and her two daughters, Katherine and Christina; and two sons, Patrick and Christopher.

"BIG happy birthday to the best training partner in the world! Love you dad" – projoe2 | Instagram

The LOVE OF JOSEPH FOR THE GYM

Celebrating his birthday, Joseph Baena is a lover of the gym. Therefore, it is not surprising that her birthday party is inspired by the theme of a gym.

"Weekend pump" – projoe2 | Instagram

He usually publishes articles on his work at the gym its page on Instagram, thus informing his followers of his routine and its progress in terms of fitness. Its awesome physics clearly shows his resemblance to his famous father.

