The son of Jennifer Lopez encouraged her to respond to the death of George Floyd

has shared the conversation she had with her children about the death of

On Sunday evening, the singer and actress superstar has posted images of the event, Black Lives Matter to which she attended in Los Angeles with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. In the commentary accompanying his post, Lopez has revealed that her 12-year-olds, Emme and Maxhad made the couple a sign to take with them to the event.

“Max told me a few days ago :” You know, mom, since you have so many subscribers that some of the gamers that I’m on YouTube, and they ask us to support things and that it’s done, you should do it for George Floyd “, ” said Lopez. “I said :” It’s funny that you should say that, baby, I’ve planned a few things. You want to help us make a sign ? “And they did it !!”

Lopez, who had her twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, then explained the conversations she has had with her children about social injustice.

“We referred to the fact that if one person does not know justice, then nobody does”, continued Lopez in his message. “This country was built on the fact of believing in freedom and justice for all.”