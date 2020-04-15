The son of the star of RHOC, Kara Keough, dies during childbirth

Kara Keough just share the new heart-wrenching that his son died.
The former Real housewives of Orange county the star has taken Instagram to send a message to his fans.
“On the 6th of April, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born in 3hrs 10 in the morning. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and stretching 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all by its size and its strength (and its perfection as a whole),” she wrote. “In the course of its birth, it has experienced a shoulder dystocia and the umbilical cord is compressed. He joined our heavenly Father and will live eternally in the hearts of his loving parents, his sister, and worshipful, and of those who have received his gift of life-saving.”
"I wrote this for the team, removal of organs / tissues lise in his honor:" tonight, we unite to honor the gifts of life to this little savior. Thanks to him, others find new hope and healing with deep … and live again through them. His legacy shines in the form of lives to lives – lives full of laughter, compassion, energy, love and especially gratitude. It is said that McCoy Casey Bosworth has left this world in a better place, to a better place …. it has had an impact … it was an answered prayer … he was a hero. The angels the lead. Thank you, McCoy. "
Kara concluded her message, “Until we meet again … We love you, McCoy.”
Only a few weeks before the arrival of her baby, Kara received a baby shower special for his closest friends, including the football star of Team USA Alex Morgan.
“Without my knowledge, my friends have found a way to give me exactly what I wanted: an evening with the people I love, in pajamas, without makeup, with all my favorite things that they do to eat, the Mother Load of Cheeseboards, and a birthday cake.’ I’ve never laughed so hard or I’ve never felt so loved and heard, ” Kara shared on Instagram with photos of the memorable evening. “Thank you to the hostesses are amazing, my sweet friends (especially @ amyc23 & @ alexmorgan13 that have led more than 4 hours during their pregnancy, for me to snuggle for less than 36 hours), and the pastry had a good sense of humour as to take the creative freedom to add corn, because you seem to be a fun group. I had NO idea that this wasn’t just a girl’s night out, and I’ve NEVER been surprised like that. #BestUnshowerEver. “
Kara, whose mother Jeana Keough was an original member of the Real housewives of Orange county, first announced her new pregnancy on her blog titled The project Pushover.
In an article entitled “How to say it?” the star of Bravo announced the news with the help of his daughter Decker.
“I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason, I simply didn’t know that my reason would be so excited,” wrote the blogger lifestyle. “This is really damn cool. We love you already like crazy, baby.”