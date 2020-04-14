The son of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp was 18 years old (and it looks increasingly like his father)

People and royalty

Jack Depp has become a major this April 9, 2020.

The resemblance is obvious. For the 18 years of its discrete brother, Jack, Lily-Rose Depp went to rummage in the family album for him concoct a beautiful dedication. A mounting adorable as the actress shared to her millions of followers on Instagram.

” My little baby Jackie is 18 years old. My little brother, my heart, my soul, happy birthday, I love you so much ! “, to him she wrote on the social network. If one sees the first accomplices and teasing in a photo booth, it is especially the second photo which has marked his followers. Bare-chested, sunglasses on the nose and the hair long, the son of Vanessa Paradis reminds of the Johnny Depp debut, period 21 Jump Street.

The son of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Jack Depp, is 18 years old today. and it looks like two drops of water to his father. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/OREKSZq144 — elisa🌷 (@janiesgun_) April 9, 2020

Jack Depp – Johnny Depp. Niente piango perché è tutto suo padre. pic.twitter.com/gOjar0wf3R — ⎊ 𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐦 🎀 (@Lanasmiciogatto) April 10, 2020