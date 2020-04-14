The son of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp was 18 years old (and it looks increasingly like his father)

By
James Reno
-
0
64


People and royalty

Jack Depp has become a major this April 9, 2020.

The resemblance is obvious. For the 18 years of its discrete brother, Jack, Lily-Rose Depp went to rummage in the family album for him concoct a beautiful dedication. A mounting adorable as the actress shared to her millions of followers on Instagram.

My little baby Jackie is 18 years old. My little brother, my heart, my soul, happy birthday, I love you so much ! “, to him she wrote on the social network. If one sees the first accomplices and teasing in a photo booth, it is especially the second photo which has marked his followers. Bare-chested, sunglasses on the nose and the hair long, the son of Vanessa Paradis reminds of the Johnny Depp debut, period 21 Jump Street.



