The son of Will Smith has just opened a food truck free-for SDF

A food truck completely free of charge for the HOMELESS, a neighborhood in Los Angeles ? It is a reality put in place by Jaden Smith, the famous rapper who did is no less altruistic !

You can be the son of an actor known worldwide, to be free of the need for the rest of his life at the age of 21 only and be somebody’altruistic ! This is what that proves Jaden Smithrich and famous as his dad Will Smiththe unforgettable actor from Men In Black among others.

In the city of Los Angeles, Jaden Smith has just opened a food truck called ” I love you “ ! Out of the question for him to see this as a new source of revenue since this food truck a little special, but so useful reserved for some 8000 homeless district Skid Row and their offers every day a basket meal totally free.

Jaden Smith goes even further in its approach because in addition tooffer free mealsit only offers foods free and vegan from a principle that a supplement of meals offered should not necessarily correspond to junk food !

For the moment the food truck ” I Love You Restaurant “, is not present every day but Jaden Smith hope to be able to help even more people in need by perpetuating the concept of the food truck free by allying with partners who could provide the food distributed at the food truck.

According to our information, last year Jaden Smith had already created the water mark Just Waterdistributed free of charge to the inhabitants of a city that had seen its water supplies contaminated with lead.

Jaden Smith here we offer a beautiful show solidarity and to silence the envious who believe that these young well-born are only able to show off in luxurious hotels, the boom in selfie hand !

THE “I Love You” All The Food Is Free & Vegan. We Are The I Love You Restaurant And We Hope To See You Soon 😘. #JADENinc pic.twitter.com/uxR6y9C1zb — Jaden (@jaden) 7 July 2019