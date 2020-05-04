The son of Will Smith, Jaden Smith already very rich at the age of 21, this is the amount of his fortune

So young and already at the top ! Yes, the top of its 21-year-old Jaden Smith has proved to the world that it was not only the son of the great Will Smith and has struggled to find his place in Hollywood.

The age at which one still wonders what we will do later, Jaden was already well into his career and can boast of having found his way. In fact, the young californian has been able to make his passions a business and has several strings to his bow, namely, the acting, the fashion and the song.

While he was still a child, the young man has proven his talent as an actor alongside his father in the movie Pursuit of Happiness. After the success of the latter, he continued his career by getting a role in ” The Day the Earth Stood Still as well as in Karate Kid. If the CV is already impressive, Jaden did not stop there as he also ventured into music and has recorded the title Never Say Never featuring with Justin Bieber, and later collaborated with his sister Willow.

Finally, the young man has also had its arms in the fashion and has launched her own brand of clothing. A lot of work and talent that earned him today to be at the head of a fortune of about 4 billion FCFA (8 million dollars.