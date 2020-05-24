The song “Rise and Shine” Kylie Jenner continues to have fun

PEOPLE – it All started on 10 October, when Kylie Jenner decides to wake his daughter Stormi by singing “Rise and Shine” with all his heart.

While the video been around the web for a dozen days, it makes us laugh to the users, but not only. Some singers, some singers such as Ariana Grande, Lizzo, or even Miley Cyrus (with Cody Simpson) to take a perverse pleasure to take the little song of the young sister of Kim Kardashian.

A remix electro has been mounted and already has over a million views on YouTube. The billionaire 22-year-old has jumped at the opportunity to film his daughter Stormi dancing on his 3 words.

See also on The HuffPost: