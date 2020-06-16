The soundtrack to the Running Man arrives on vinyl in August

The running man the soundtrack will come in a vinyl, thanks to Varese Sarabande Records. Come out to the vinyl collection, the collectors of the two discs, on the 14th of August. The cover features the entrance to the tube emblematic of the sand, and could honestly not be more perfect. This is one of the most underrated Arnold Schwarzenegger of the films of the 1980s, and I seem to have done a good job in the approach of this output. The soundtrack has been extended to 17 tracks in 35 and include alternative indexes and the new music of the composer Harold Faltermeyer. Notes for the lining, production photos and more are also present in the packaging. Check out this and details for The running man original soundtrack vinyl below.

The Running Man Vinyl Details

“Varèse Sarabande Records is pleased to announce a special edition of come The running man Original soundtrack of the motion picture (Deluxe Edition) composer winner of GRAMMY®, Harold Faltermeyer (Flic Beverly Hills, Top Gun, Cop Out and the upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick). The Deluxe Edition will be available in digital format and will be released on LP for the first time 14 August 2020. The LP version is available for preorder today, June 15, in VareseSarabande.com. In 2019, america is a totalitarian State where the favorite television show is The running man– a game show in which prisoners must run to freedom to avoid a brutal death. After that he was made a scapegoat by the government, Ben Richards in prison (Arnold Schwarzenegger) has the opportunity to return to the outside, participant on the program, deadly, even if the host is twisted, Damon Killian (Richard Dawson) did not intend to let him escape.

The original soundtrack (1987) 17 tracks has been extended to 35 tracks, which include music and additional signals, previously unreleased and alternative. The album has been remastered from the original sources of the Paramount Pictures. The package includes original illustrations, the images of the film and a booklet with copious notes of lining of the journalist in film music Daniel Schweiger. ”

