the souvenir photo of the singer stirs up the canvas

On the occasion of the 13th anniversary of its album “Them”, Celine Dion has shared on her behalf Instagram a picture memory, on which it appears red. A color him from her, having, however, somewhat surprised its subscribers.

In the course of his career, the most famous canadian singers had the habit ofdare a variety of cuts and colors. The ultra short lengths XXL, brown to blonde, curls to the straight hair, of mid-long square trend… Céline Dion has long sought his own style, and loves to vary her looks beauty even today.

It is on his account Instagram that belle has this time surprised its subscribers, posting a photo to remember dating back more than 10 years, on the occasion of the anniversary of his famous album “Them”. It discovers there redhead, posing sensually, the fiery eyes, turned towards the goal. Its red here is very subtle, shimmering warm and slightly coppery. The result is worthy of Celine Dion, and maintains this reputation as a beauty icon, being constantly at the forefront of trends. To complete your look beauty, the singer was, on this picture, beautifully made up, eyes réhaussés of a brown coal, and the mouth is slightly pink, so that it doesn’t take the top on the rest. Finally, his wearing-surprised and its wicking predominant bring a sexy touch, without, however, making too much of it. Céline, all spit.

She is brunette, blonde or redhead, the interpreter’s iconic “My heart will go on” we will always do as much effect, even after years.