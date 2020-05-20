The space is difficult in the new series / comedy film from Netflix

The new comedy series from Netflix Force space meet The office executive producer Greg Daniels with the star of the comedy in the workplace Steve Carell in a shipment of the effort wild of the presidency of Donald Trump to create a branch of the army dedicated to the colonization of the moon and the creation of an intimidating presence in the space. The first trailer leaves something to be desired with a disappointing lack of jokes. But this new Force space the trailer is a big improvement, even if it has a few big puffs comic.

Trailer Space Force

All in all, this is a much better trailer than the teaser. It does not seem broad enough in its comedy, even if there are still gags are obvious and cheap, like the foot of Carell striking a control panel that will trigger an accidental nuclear strike. But moments like Carell overheating in the combination of spatial formation and Chris Gethard appear certainly brings a few laughs. In addition, it seems that the rivalry with Noah Emmerich on the Air Force and the relationship with John MalkovichThe character must be bright.

But once again, one of the aspects of this series that does not work for me is the voice that Steve Carell puts on to add the hyper-masculinity to his character, the general Mark R. Naird. Maybe it just needs to grow on me, but for the moment, this is rather off-putting, even if it is well that he should do something completely different from Michael Scott.

I’m still a bit concerned by the humorous tone of the series, but it can be difficult to capture the humorous style of a show in a trailer, especially when it is the first season of the show. Both The office and Parks and recreation needed a few seasons to really find their place in it before becoming the success that we all liked him, and this could eventually be the case with Force space. We will find out soon enough.

Also, when Force space arrive on Netflix later this month, there will be a new Joke private podcast that will accompany them, hosted by Force space co-star Jimmy O. Yang. The podcast 10-the parties will meet other cast members, including Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers and creator Greg Daniels to discuss the making of the series. You can subscribe and get more details here.

Driver decorated dreaming to lead the Air Force, the four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is put in the trap where he finds himself engaged to direct the sixth branch of the newly formed u.s. armed Forces: the Force space. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a distant base in Colorado where he and a colourful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are loaded by the White House to get boots american on the moon (yet) to look forward to and achieve a total domination of the space.

Force space launches on Netflix on May 29, 2020.

