The space of the Strength of Bloopers, the dark universe of the 1990’s, and more !

The Morning Watch is a feature that is recurrent, which highlights a handful of videos notable for the Web. It can be essays, video productions made by fans, featurettes, short films, drawings, hilarious, or anything that has to do with our movies and favorite tv programs.

In this edition, take a look at the bêtisiers of the first season of the comedy series from Netflix The strength of space with Steve Carell, John Malkovich, and more. In addition, a video essay Patrick (H) Willems throws a look back at what we may call the Dark universe the monster movies of the decade of 1990, as Dracula by Bram Stoker and Wolf with Jack Nicholson. And finally, Patrick Stewart and Henry Cavill interview in a new edition of the Variety Actors the actors video of the series.

First of all, even if The strength of space it did not work as well as expected, it is clear that the actors are great fun to work together on the tray. Netflix has released a series of bloopers from the first season with Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Ben Schwartzand more lines flubbing, improvisation and disorder in general.

Patrick (H) Willems is always at home with his parents for video evidence of quarantine. They are certainly become more bizarre of recent times, as its entry in Mamma Mia! is shown, but we appreciate the hell out of these retrospectives over-compensated. This is no different, because it focuses on the line-up of monster movies of the 1990s, which brought Dracula, Frankenstein, and even an unofficial version of The Wolf Man.

Finally, the series of Actors on actors Variety is always so strong, even if the interviews are taped with the virtually of the players who are interviewed from their homes respective. This time, Star Trek the star of the franchise, Patrick Stewart sits down with the same Superman, Henry Cavill, to discuss their auditions, their training to become an actor for his work on the stage and much more.