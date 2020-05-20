the spades well placed for Natalie Portman

A detail that makes all the difference. Sunday night, Natalie Portman took advantage of his presence on the stage of the Golden Globes to start a picnic well felt to the organizers of the 75th ceremony.
Then she gave the best director award at the side of Ron Howard, the star got an oscar for his role in Black Swan has subtly noted that the list of candidates, composed of Guillermo Del Toro, Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg, was 100% male.
“And the men named are…”, she started, emphasizing that no woman director had been selected.
A small note that was a lot of laughter from the assembly, and grimacing some.
A ceremony for the fight against sexual violence
The Golden Globes celebrated Sunday the fight against sexual violence in Hollywood and elsewhere, with works featuring female characters strong sacred in all categories. 3 Billboards: signs of the vengeance and Big Little Lies have been the big winners.
The stars of the film and the tv had massively obeyed the injunction to wear black to protest against sexual violence, in support of the movement Time’s Up.