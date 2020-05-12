the special episode with Jennifer Aniston is accurate !

It’s been several months that the fans of Friends are waiting for the broadcast of the special episode with Jennifer Aniston. So, what is it ?

It is a proclamation that had done a lot of noise ! But, today, fans of the series Friends wonder when the special episode with Jennifer Aniston will be broadcast…

Containment requires, the filming of several movies and series is stationary. A few days ago, fans of the series The Walking Dead protesting. In order that the producers, the broadcast of the last episode.

And the series Friends is not at rest ! Remember, the actors had gathered in the month of march. In order to announce the upcoming release of a special episode.

The ex of Brad Pitt had set fire to the powder. By joining Instagram. The first picture posted by the young woman was a selfie giant… with all the actors of the show.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have realized a special episode. Including the broadcast was scheduled for march 23 and 24. Unfortunately, the crisis of the coronavirus was put in the water, the shots of the actors.

“Friends “, the special episode will be remote !

In an interview with Varietythe producers of this special episode have therefore given details. About the filming of this spin-off. “We sincerely believe that there will be so many viewers watching this special episode. We did not want this to be just a call via the internet between them, ” has he entrusted to you.

On the other hand, if the confinement continues in the weeks to come, the producers will have to revise their plan. And work differently so.

The actors who were waiting, therefore, meet the same as their fans so will have to probably have to shoot them individually… If they want to deliver on time the famous episode.

Recently, Jennifer Aniston has therefore organized a competition on social networks. On the occasion of the All-In Challenge. Has the key, the young woman therefore offers the chance to attend with five of his friends to the recording the “Friends Reunion Special “. Hoping it sees the light of day…

