The spectacular list of the best players of the last 25 years

Considered as one of the publications regarding the international scene, the magazine Four Four Two has developed an interesting ranking that will not leave anyone indifferent. It is those who are considered the best players of the last quarter of a cycle, along which we have been able to enjoy a good number of players from the very first level.

In this way, the first square of this table produced by the English publication is occupied by the argentine international Lionel Messi, referring to FC Barcelona and ruler of the Golden Ball precisely next to the second of this list. They are the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, champion of Europe with the selection of Portugal and synonym of success with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Closes the podium the now coach Zinedine Zidane, who led the French team to clinch the title of champion of Europe and the World, and also shone at club level with Girondins, Juventus and Real Madrid.

These are the 25 best players of the last 25 years

1.Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2.Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

3.Zinedine Zidane (France)

4.Ronaldo (Brazil)

5.Ronaldinho (Brazil)

6.Thierry Henry (France)

7.Xavi (Spain)

8.Andrés Iniesta (Spain)

9.Paolo Maldini (Italy)

10.Roberto Baggio (Italy)

11.Rivaldo (Brazil)

12.Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)

13.Ryan Giggs (Wales)

14.Kaka (Brazil)

15.Wayne Rooney (England)

16.Luis Figo (Portugal)

17.Gabriel Omar Batistuta (Argentina)

18.Eric Cantona (France)

19.Luka Modric (Croatia)

20.Sergio Busquets (Spain)

21.Raul (Spain)

22.Paul Scholes (England)

23.Romario (Brazil)

24.Sergio Ramos (Spain)

25.Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)