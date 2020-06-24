the spectators are not at all convinced by the conclusion between the three sisters

This Wednesday, June 24, M6 had decided to honor one of its chefs are stars, Philippe Etchebest. In fact, the chain has published a new edition of ramsay’s kitchen nightmares, followed by a documentary dedicated to the star of Top Chef. During the episode of ramsay’s kitchen nightmares, the chef came out to meet Séverine, a manager of a restaurant, who uses his twin sisters Mylène and Melanie. After you have discovered a poster in the bathroom, which was a little cooled, Philippe Etchebest does not take long to put the finger on the crux of the problem : the relations explosive that keeps Séverine with two sisters.

Viewers skeptical

Philippe Etchebest is, therefore, intervened to the puncture of the abscess between the three sisters. Finally, Séverine has decided to leave the keys to the restaurant with binoculars and clear that we’re going to handle your own establishment. However, this result does not seem to have convinced the spectators. They have had a very hard time believing that the tensions between Séverine, Melanie and Mylène had actually finished. It must be said that the exchange of the keys at the end of the show was more than ice. A coldness that has not escaped the notice of the spectators. “The twins that the gaze of her older sister, to the delivery of the keys. It is not a hug, not a kiss, we’re not going to make you believe that everything is better between them,” notes a user. “We agree that in the end, the sisters are not yet aware of,” wrote a

