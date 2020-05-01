the speech of Brad Pitt Bafta, played by Margot Robbie, is perfect

This Sunday 2 February there was a special atmosphere at the Bafta. In the aftermath of the divorce of the United Kingdom with Europe, the ceremony was in particular rewarded the power of 1917the game of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker and the quality of Parasite Bong Joon-ho. But not only that : the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has also put in the honor Brad Pitt for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood of Quentin Tarantino.

If the actor was not present in the room for “family reasons”it is the actress Margot Robbie who collected the award on his behalf, taking this opportunity to read a letter from Brad Pitt, starting with a reference to hosea to the Brexit :

“Hey Britain, I heard that you were single now, welcome to the club. Good luck to the agreement of divorce”.

If the result is fairly ordinary, between “thanks” and “thank you for the honors”, the speech was concluded with a joke related to another recent news british, the departure of prince Harry in Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, thus moving away from the royal family :

“He said he was going to be called the trophy ‘Harry’ because he is very excited to bring it back to the Usa with him. These are his words, not mine.”