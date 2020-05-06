The spellbinding science-fiction film Under The Skin soon adapted into a series

After a bidding war, the Silver distributor Reel has bought the rights to the novel of Michel Faber already put on the big screen by Jonathan Glazer in 2013 with Scarlett Johansson.

They wanted it at any price. Two distributors are beaten with blows of hundreds of thousands of dollars to obtain the rights to the novel by Michel Farber Under The Skinwhich has already given rise to an adaptation on the big screen in 2013 by Jonathan Glazer. Finally, it is the group Silver Reel that is passed in front of A24. They will create a series derived for the television, reports the american site Deadline .

“READ AS – Tiger King: Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in a television series

Claudia Bluemhuber, at the head of the company, insisted on the fact that this new creation will be very close to the novel while “remaining respectful” the film, which featured Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, that of a female alien seducing men. The scriptwriter of the series derived has not yet been chosen. “We want it to be British”says Claudia Bluemhuber. Without a doubt, sticking closely to the work of Michel Faber, who writes in English and lives in Scotland for thirty years.

Alien supersexy

The possible entries of the director Jonathan Glazer or Scarlett Johansson have not been mentioned. The universe narrative of the film takes place in the confines of the United Kingdom, in the streets dimly lit by the streetlights or at the edge of beaches disturbing. Mechanically, Scarlett Johansson, alien, supersexy, attracted the men in his camionette white, before dissolving them in a strange matter, and inorganic. A film noir and haunting. The extent to which the series will inspire-t-elle?

“Follow all the info TV Magazine on Facebook and Twitter .