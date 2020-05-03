The Spider-Man of Tom Holland will soon be in a movie, the Venom of Tom Hardy

Shared by Sony and Marvel, the Spider-Man of Tom Holland would face in a few years the Venom of Tom Hardy. A confrontation which should without too much trouble to erase the bitter memory of their last meeting in Spider-Man 3 in 2007.
“We are moving towards that,” confirmed Ruben Fleischer, director of Venomthe site Fandom. “And what is very exciting is that we have changed the origin of Venom. In the comics, it is a derivative of Spider-Man – but because of disputes between Marvel and Sony, we have not been able to do that. And so I think that they are going to meet and it’s going to be very exciting to see them battle it out.”
A second film Venom, directed by Andy Serkis, due out in October 2020. The first pane has earned nearly $ 855 million at the global box office, despite some criticism of it very negative. Spider-Man will return for at least a third film produced by Marvel. Scheduled for release in July 2021.