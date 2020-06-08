The Spiderman Tom Holland in connection with the other sagas ?

At the end of the last Spiderman with Tom Holland, we saw the return of the famous journalist J. Jonah Jameson. A message for the future?

Spiderman should take up more room in the MCU universe. In the new phase, Tom Holland should have high importance in the group of super-heroes. But are they going to link all the sagas?

It is pointed out that the Spiderman Tom Holland is the third reboot. After Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, it is Tom Holland who takes over the suite. The hero is younger and gives a new dimension to the saga.

But at the end of Faraway From Home. In the scene after the credits, we saw the famous J. Jonah Jameson. This character and this actor is known to all the fans of Spiderman. Mark it on the back of it ?

We know that in the comics several parallel universes. But the movies could they exploit these different worlds and bring back the previous actors? In any case, JK Simsons would have signed up for several appearances in upcoming movies.

Spiderman: links between the different sagas?

In the cartoon, a crossover between the different worlds is very much anticipated. But it is the same for the Marvel movies. For the moment, parallel dimensions and Spiderman are not in the program. But the next phase of the MCU could provide an overview of the different realities.

If the MCU decides to explore this track, it could be that we look at Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. So it could be that we may see one day Tom Holland with the other performers of the spider.

Spiderman still has a lot of resources for his next film. It is hoped that this time, the next reboot will be far away. But the next films of crossovers between different Marvel heroes would be with Tom Holland.

In short, for the moment no official information on the return of J. Jonah Jameson. But the MCU still has a lot of tracks to dig for the next movie of our favorite heroes.