the spin-off Furiosa without Charlize Theron, confirms George Miller

The hell ride in the middle of the desert “Mad Max” is not finished. The director George Miller confirmed in February that a spin-off centered on the character of the daunting Furiosa. Interviewed by The New York TimesThursday may 14, 2020, it said more about the project by failing to disclose the actresses that he castait, including Hollywood Reporter announced, Monday, may 18.

“I have not finished with the story of ‘Mad Max’. I think we need to be multitasking but there is certainly a ‘Mad Max’ will happen then“said George Miller in December Deadline. After having designed the individual stories of its characters headlights, it has decided to bring to the screen the empress Furiosa, this warrior with a shaved head and face covered with black soot. The woman with the amputated arm is, with Tom Hardy in Mad Max, one of the main protagonists of this epic tale dante. His interpreter, Charlize Theron, should not, however, reappear in the spin-off, as justified by George Miller at New York Times.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Jodie Corner in the race

“For years, I believed that we could rejuvenate digitally Charlize with software for special effects, but I realize that this is not yet to the point on the technical level. Even if I applaud the valiant attempt of Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, I believe that we are still in the blur. Many engineers make progress, and sometimes are even on the point of resolving this thorny problem, including designers of video games in japan, but I believe that there is still a margin“, he explained.

The production thus began the search for a successor, younger, to embody the rebellious. The director of “The Fourth Dimension” and “Babe” has met Anya Taylor-Joy (“Split”, “Emma”). The Hollywood Reporter reveals that actress Jodie Corner, which plays Villanelle in the face of Sandra Oh in “Killing Eve”, would be in the list of pretenders to the title.