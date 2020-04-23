The Spotify app redesigned on Xbox One –

By
Kim Lee
-
0
49


First page

news

The new version of the Spotify app on Xbox One is now available, and it is very different from the old one.

As you probably already know, it is quite possible to play while listening to music on the Spotify app for the Xbox One. So you can have fun on Halo 5 at the rhythm of the best tubes Katy Perry, or put a little K-pop to accompany your party of Doom Eternal.

We are April 22, and Spotify has just been updated on the console. By updated, we mean a major overhaul of the entire user interface including new ways to navigate through the application. If you are a user of Spotify on Windows 10 or just YouTube, you will not be stranger to it.

Do you use an app to stream music on one of your consoles ?

The Spotify app redesigned on the Xbox One

Load the following content

Gamereactor

THE LARGEST GAMING SITE IN EUROPE

Copyright 1998-2020 – Published by Gamez Publishing A/S, Toftebæksvej 6, 2800 Kongens Lyngby, Denmark.

if (typeof(postReview) == "function") postReview();

FB.Event.subscribe('edge.create', function(targetUrl) { _gaq.push(['_trackSocial', 'Facebook', 'Like', targetUrl]); }); FB.Event.subscribe('edge.remove', function(targetUrl) { _gaq.push(['_trackSocial', 'Facebook', 'Unlike', targetUrl]); }); FB.Event.subscribe('message.send', function(targetUrl) { _gaq.push(['_trackSocial', 'Facebook', 'Send', targetUrl]); }); };

// document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function(){ // DrawFacebookLikeNotification(); // });

function FastRegister(tournament=false){ ajaxAgreementsPopUp(); if (typeof isSmartphoneLayout != 'undefined' && isSmartphoneLayout) window.location='/join'; else { $.ajax({ type: "POST", url: "/ajaxstuff/fastRegister.php", data: {session: {"screated":1587632771,"updated":1587632771},tournament:tournament}

}) .done(function (code) { $('#re_loginbox').replaceWith(code); // console.log(code); $('.loginWrapper').show(); }) .fail(function(jqXHR, msg) { console.log("request fail"); $(selectorForLoginMessage).text(msg).show(); }); } return false; }

function FastRegisterResponse(){ $.ajax({ type: "POST", url: "/ajaxstuff/fastRegister.php",

}) .done(function (code) { $('#re_loginbox').replaceWith(code); // console.log(code); $('.loginWrapper').show(); }) .fail(function(jqXHR, msg) { console.log("request fail"); $(selectorForLoginMessage).text(msg).show(); }); return false; }

function LoginWithFacebook(selectorForLoginMessage, fbUpdateUser) {

FB.login(function(response) { if (response.authResponse) { FB.api('/me', {fields: 'email,last_name,name,first_name'}, function(user) { var main = false; if (user && !user.error) { // console.log(user); if(selectorForLoginMessage == '#fbLoginMessageMain') main = true; $.ajax({ type: "POST", url: "/ajaxstuff/fblogin.php", data: {userobj: user, fbUpdateUser: fbUpdateUser, main: main} }) .done(function(code) { if(main){ console.log("Is logged"+code); if(code==0) { if(!$('.signin').hasClass('active-signin')) { $('.signin').addClass('active-signin'); if($('.login').hasClass('active-login')) { $('.login').removeClass('active-login'); var request = new GRAsync(); var path = '/ajaxstuff/join.php?ajaxRequest'; request.setUrl(path) .setSelectors($('#joinContainer') ) .setData({register:true,facebookUser:user}) .setDataType('html') .setType('POST') .sendRequest();

} } } else { window.location="/";

} } else{ $('#re_loginbox').replaceWith(code); $('.loginWrapper').show(); //location.reload(true); } }) .fail(function(jqXHR, msg) { console.log("request fail"); $(selectorForLoginMessage).text(msg).show(); });

} }); } else { // console.log('User cancelled login or did not fully authorize.'); } }, {scope: 'email,publish_actions'}); // TODO: don't ask for publish_actions by default. It might scare away some users. Ask later, when they actually want it. return false; }

function AddSearchParamsAndReload(newParamStr) { var newParamArr = newParamStr.split("&"); if (window.location.search.length > 1) { // don't count the initial '?' var oldParams = window.location.search.substr(1).split("&"); var paramsToAdd = []; for (var j = 0; j < newParamArr.length; j++) { var found = false; for (var i = 0; i < oldParams.length; i++) if (newParamArr[j] == oldParams[i]) found = true; if (!found) paramsToAdd.push(newParamArr[j]); } if (!paramsToAdd.length) window.location.reload(); else window.location.search += '&'+paramsToAdd.join("&"); } else window.location.search = '?'+newParamStr; }

Related Post:  Star Wars | ‘Baby Yoda’ comes to the popular game Minecraft | PC | PS4 | Xbox One | Reddit | Viral video Games

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here