The Spotify app redesigned on Xbox One

As you probably already know, it is quite possible to play while listening to music on the Spotify app for the Xbox One. So you can have fun on Halo 5 at the rhythm of the best tubes Katy Perry, or put a little K-pop to accompany your party of Doom Eternal.

We are April 22, and Spotify has just been updated on the console. By updated, we mean a major overhaul of the entire user interface including new ways to navigate through the application. If you are a user of Spotify on Windows 10 or just YouTube, you will not be stranger to it.

Do you use an app to stream music on one of your consoles ?