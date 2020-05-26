

It is then that our world is still under the blows of the COVID-19 CBS All Access has decided to publish a whole series of images after The Standhis mini-series post-apocalyptic dcrivant a world with t ravage by a pidmie lightning that has dcim almost all of the world’s population.

The series will be the adaptation of the roman ponyme (The Flau in V. F.) by Stephen King by Josh Boone, the ralisateur du trs expected The New Mutants. Moreover, it is thanks to Vanity Fair that these 1st pictures are published, and if there’s a character that we intresse in this series, it is the charismatic Randall Flagg, incarn for the occasion by the equally charismatic Alexander Skarsgrd, Eric Northman, of True Blood. But the mchant character is not the only be visible on the photos. We have also a look at the character of Nadine Cross (in a flash-back, played by Amber Heard), Larry Underwood (played by Jovan Adepo), Rita Blakemoor (embodies by Heather Graham), Harold Lauder (interprt by Owen Teague), Frannie Goldsmith (played by Odessa Young), Lloyd Henreid (incarn by Nat Wolff) and Mother Abagail (acting as an interpreter by Whoopi Goldberg). Unfortunately, nothing about the characters played by the actors James Marsden, Henry Zaga and Greg Kinnear.

The publication of these photos is an opportunity to learn a little more about the series to come. Production was started shortly before the pandmie of the COVID-19, but it is now suspended as a good number of projects in progress or coming up in Hollywood. About Randall Flagg, the character is a leading role in The Stand while a large group of people who survcu the spread of a virus the scale world flock to Las Vegas in search of responses. Randall is a character supernatural, charming, and dark, as has been described in the co-showrunner Taylor Elmore VF :

“It is so charming and so beautiful, and so powerful I mean really powerful, able to do this kind of miracles o he could lviter itself and it has these powers in real variables. And yet, he needs this adulation, and of this kind of worship on the part of these people that he has convoqus him. He needs them to show him all the time how much they are grateful to him. […] Flagg is so beautiful, it is absolutely a Divine figure resembling a lion. With hair perfect and … and also, there is a softness in the performance of Alex [Skarsgrd] that I find fascinating. Alex just plays the o you feel not only sympathy for the character, but you also understand, I espre, why is it so easy for people to gravitate toward him. It is simply magntique, it is absolutely fascinating to watch. He is electrifying as a leader.”

The mini-series is more than ever ink in a reality of unhappiness. In these times of coronavirus, it is this that has wisely noted by Benjamin Cavell, the other co-showrunner of the series : “these are the fundamental questions of what the society has to the individual and what we owe to others. Over the last years, however, we have in some way considered to be acquired the structure of democracy. Today, a large part of this structure is reduced to nails. It is intressant to see a story on people who are rebuilding from the ground”.

The Stand CBS All Access will be the 2nd adaptation mini-series of the novel of King after the mini-series of 1994 with Gary Sinise and Molly Ringwald. It is not yet known when the series limit will be diffuse, it is necessary that the productions get the green light to restart.



































