the star is the most evil, a struggle to survive perpetual !

Already 3 years that Celine Dion continues her life after the death of her husband, René Angélil, who passed away in the year 2016. From this tragedy, the star does her best to continue her journey. However, in recent times, it seems that they have not managed to turn the page.

Celine Dion, the various journeys she has experienced

As a reminder, the January 16, 2016, René Angélil passed away after fighting cancer. At the age of 73, he left behind him, his wife and their three children, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson. In fact, Celine Dion is not ready yet to forget your husband or wife.

To try to pass to another thing, she began working on projects to share their art, she says, that allowed him not to think too much of her deceased husband. It is important to know that René is also the manager of the canadian singer, which is the reason why music no longer has the same flavor after her.

New activities

For some time, Celine Dion, was launched in the dance, which allowed him to find a period of relaxation and relief. Although it is retrouvât with pains all over the body every morning, she has not stopped to move his body.

However, the choreography that she produced with Pepe Muñoz, his dancer, to attract the curiosity of the public. The various problems that will arise, if there is a link between the two collaborators. It is a couple of days after that we learned that Pepe Muñoz was not attracted to women.

The evil of mine Céline

In the practice of all kinds of movements, what is certain is that the dance of the fatigue of the star. In fact, it seems that Céline lose weight day to day. In addition, their appearance in the event” fashion week “the fans are worried about his condition.

Its appearance is similar to the one she had during the four years, where he worked with René.

A beautiful story of friendship

Peabo Bryson is an american artist, a friend of Celine Dion, I was between life and death in a hospital. For information, the two friends met in 1991. With the release of the album of English-speaking in unison, this time marked the beginning of the career of the star canadian. Still only this year, has begun to become a celebrity.

As for the singer Bryson, was a songwriter who had songs with a style of ” rhythm and blues “. In addition, the original soundtrack of the animation “beauty and the beast” has been created through the collaboration of the two artists. The duo, a friendly link is quickly established between them.

Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson met again the following year, at the ceremony dedicated to the oscar awards. It was an opportunity that allowed them to meet again. On the other hand, it is by the interpretation of the soundtrack of the series of cartoons that the two friends had set fire to the room. Most of the artists in the scene, that they were the reincarnation of the characters of the animation. This song defines a strong link between Peabo and Celine.

The hospitalization of Peabo

After you have had an incident cardiovascular, the famous singer Peabo Bryson it was quickly transferred to the hospital. According to the doctors, if he survived this situation, there would be consequences that he would do for the rest of your life. In addition, the artist must have a particular treatment, as your heart is in a bad state.

Celine Dion, his reaction to this situation

Unfortunately, Celine can’t do anything, except support your friend. Given that his condition also leaves something to be desired, can only encourage doctors to save Peabo Bryson. In addition, fans are concerned that this event will go to the annihilation of the singer.

However, in order to express all the difficulties it has experienced, has revealed that his new album is entitled Courage. In fact, the star canadian proved she was a courageous woman, despite many problems.