the star is the most evil, a struggle to survive perpetual !

It’s now been 3 years that Celine Dion continues her life after the death of her husband, René Angélil, who passed away in 2016. Since this tragedy, the star does his best to continue his journey. However, in recent times, it doesn’t seem to have managed to turn the page.

Celine Dion, the various journeys that she has experienced

As a reminder, the January 16, 2016, René Angélil passed away after fighting against cancer. At the age of 73, he left behind him his wife and his three children, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson. Indeed, Celine Dion is not ready yet to forget his or her spouse.

To try to move on to something else, she started to work in projects to share his or her art According to her, it allowed her not to think too much of her deceased husband. It is important to know that René is also the manager of the canadian singer, which is why the music no longer has the same taste after it.

New activities

For some time, Celine Dion was launched in the dance, which allowed him to find a period of relaxation and relief. Although it is retrouvât with body aches every morning, she has not stopped moving his body.

However, the choreography that she produced with Pepe Munoz, his dancer, to attract the curiosity of the public. Various issues arise, if there is a link between the two collaborators. It is a few days later that we learned that Pepe Munoz was not attracted to women.

The bad mine Céline

In doing all kinds of movements, it is certain that the dance fatigue the star. In fact, it seems that Céline loses weight day by day. Besides, his appearance at the event” fashion week “the fans are worried about his condition.

His appearance seemed similar to the one she had during the four years where she worked with René.

A beautiful story of friendship

Peabo Bryson is an american artist, close friend of Celine Dion, was between life and death in a hospital. For information, the two friends met in 1991. With the release of the anglophone album unison, this time marked the beginning of the career of the canadian star. Still single during this year, it has started to become a celebrity.

As for the singer Bryson, he was a songwriter who had songs with a style of ” rhythm and blues “. In addition, the original soundtrack of the animation “beauty and The beast” has been created through the collaboration of the two artists. Following this duo, a friendly link is quickly established between them.

Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson met again the following year, at the ceremony dedicated to the oscars. It was an opportunity that allowed them to meet again. Moreover, it is by interpreting the soundtrack of the cartoon that the two friends had set fire to the room. Most artists on the scene, they were the reincarnation of the characters of the animation. This song defined a strong link between Peabo and Celine.

The hospitalization of Peabo

After having had a cardio-vascular incident, the famous singer Peabo Bryson was quickly transported to the hospital. According to the doctors, if he survived this situation, he would have sequelae that he would during the rest of his life. In addition, the artist should have a particular treatment, given that its heart is in a bad state.

Celine Dion, his reaction to this situation

Unfortunately, Celine can’t do anything except support his friend. Given that his condition also leaves something to be desired, it can only encourage physicians to save Peabo Bryson. In addition, fans are worried that this event will go to annihilate the singer.

Yet, in order to express all the difficulties she has experienced, she has disclosed her new album is entitled Courage. In fact, the canadian star proved she was a courageous woman, despite the many problems.