The star is the most generous in the face of the Coronavirus is Lady Gaga

While the number of cases is increasing, the world currently has more than two million cases contaminated by the Covid-19. This Thursday, April 16, some 135 000 people died, 17 167 in France, it was even worse in the United States with 28,554 missing persons. The Americans were there to sixteen million of them brutally, without a job. Recession, poverty, the country is in the worst crisis the health and welfare of its history.

A situation that will alert the stars

In celebrities, a chain of solidarity is created.

To start with the singer Rihanna, who has chosen to give $ 5 million (4.6 million euros) through his Foundation. Donations that will be distributed to different associations, in order to allow families to enjoy meals from the food Bank. His mentor Jay-Z has also shown solidarity to the cause by announcing to pay the modest sum of one million dollars (920 000). The same amount given by other celebrities like Kylie Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian, the couple, Amal and George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, the star of the reality television Paris Hilton, or even the boxing champion Conor McGregor.

Lady Gaga on the front line in the fight against the Coronavirus

When its president, Donald Trump takes the controversial decision to suspend the u.s. contribution to the world health Organization (WHO), the singer, is in permanent contact with the Director-general of WHO. It unlocks more than $ 32 million through donations from businesses and philanthropists. During a video-conference of the WHO on the 6th of April, Lady Gaga said that it has raised 32 million euros to fight the consequences of the rapid spread of this Covid-19.

“My thoughts also go to the people who have lost their jobs and who are struggling to feed themselves and their children”, said the star at the visio-conference.

Known for its commitment to the LGBT community+ and causes humanitarian, social, Stefani Germanotta real name, also wanted to help his country of origin, Italy.

With a gift of $ 10 million (920 000 euros) designed to assist the nursing staff in Italian. With 21,645 missing related to the Covid-19, Italy is among the three countries most affected by the epidemic, with the United States and Spain.

The pop star has also alerted the President and Emmanuel Macron in a tweet regarding the situation of the Coronavirus, hoping to see as involved as in its recent struggles against global pandemics.

A concert with JLO, Celine DIon, Bilie Eilish …

While the festivals and gatherings are cancelled out in the world sometimes up to the summer, the singer Lady Gaga is at the head of a spectacular concert with artists from around the world, filmed from their home.

Among the headliners, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift. The association with Global Citizen, the performance of the stars planetary will be simultaneously broadcast on ABC in the United States and on the social networks on Saturday, April 18 to 20 hours.

The show will be hosted by presenter Jimmy Fallon and aired on France 2 on the same day from 2 o’clock in the morning.

Two chanteuses francophones are included on the poster : Angela and Christine & The Queens.

20% of sales from Haus Laboratories donated to associations

Also CEO of her own cosmetics brand, Haus Laborateries, Lady Gaga decided to donate the equivalent of 20% sales of the last week. These funds will be used to help food banks Los Angeles, or New York.

