The star of american football Tom Brady reprimandée for non-compliance with the containment

The star of american football Tom Brady was rapped on the fingers by an employee of the city of Tampa, Florida, where he has just moved, for not having complied with the local regulations on the containment introduced to fight against the coronavirus.

Brady, 42 years old, was training in a park in the city, yet closed to the public, and was requested to return quickly to his home, revealed on Monday the mayor of Tampa, Jane Castor.

“An officer in charge of the supervision of the parks has seen a man that made the sport in one of our public gardens, she went to see him and it was Tom Brady,” said the municipal official local in its point on a daily basis the evolution of the contamination at the Covid-19.

The city of Tampa has taken advantage of this incident to remember on his Twitter account that every inhabitant, even the most famous, had a role to play in the fight against the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

“Sorry @TomBrady! Our team of municipal parks is looking forward to welcoming you, as our entire city, with the largest of smiles. But until this is possible, take care of yourself and stay home as much as possible to help reduce the curve of contamination”, she tweeted.

Brady, six-time winner of the Super Bowl, the final of the national League of american football (NFL), has caused a sensation in march, joining the modest team of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two seasons spent in the suit of the New England Patriots.

The quarterback, husband to the city of the old supermodel Gisele Bündchen, has signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers that guarantees him a salary of 50 million dollars (46,1 M EUR).