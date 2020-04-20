The star of Bad Boys for Life Will Smith asking a hard question to Martin Lawrence [Exclusive]

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence discuss Bad Boys for Life in our exclusive clip from the output to Blu-ray and Digital. For Lawrence, he was not sure that the long-awaited sequel was going to happen. Well, he did and the comedy is packed full of action, has earned more than $ 400 million at the global box office and has earned a certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes. It was released digitally on march 31, digital and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD will come out April 21st from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
Bad Boys for Life brings even more laughs and action are exciting in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital, with over 50 minutes of special features, including an alternate ending to the final showdown high octane film, are scenes all new and extended, outtakes and bloopers, Easter eggs, an exclusive preview of the achievement of the result and a look back on the first three installments of the successful franchise. The DVD also includes scenes extended and alternate, nonsense and more.
The Bad Boys original, Mike Lowry (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back. After a series of assassinations and attempted death, Mike convinces a Marcus hesitant to suspend his retirement and his partner one last time. Apparently, the scene where Marcus and Mike “separate” has been launched by Smith there are more than a decade.
Together, they combine with AMMO, the new division hotshot of the Miami PD, in order to defeat the ruthless leader of the Cartel Aretas. As we learned in the clip of the extras Blu-ray, Bad Boys for Life was in preparation for a long time. The idea was mentioned for the first time in 2009 and it took almost a decade for that the ball is rolling again officially, Smith pushing all the time while juggling with other projects.
To complete the cast of Bad Boys for Life, Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Paola Nuñez (The Purge), Kate del Castillo (The Book of Life), recording artist, award-winning Nicky Jam and veteran of the franchise, Bad Boys, Joe Pantoliano. Bad Boys for Life has a duration of approximately 124 minutes and is rated R for its strong bloody violence, language throughout, its sexual references and brief drug use.
Although it took a lot of time to take off Bad Boys for Life, it was worth the effort. In addition to being a box office success, it was also a film that fans of the franchise were excited. There are a few twists and turns interesting enough to have kept the public in the theatres on their toes, while giving them something to talk about after the credits. Bad Boys for Life was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith and Doug Belgrad, executive produced by Chad Oman, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson and James Lassiter and produced by Adil & Bilall. You can check out the exclusive clip of the Blu-ray edition above.
