the star of Game of Thrones comes back into the series to Survive !

The end of Game of Thrones rang ! But Sophie Turner is already settled on its legs ! The pretty blonde returns to the series to Survive !

Fans of Game of Thrones have said goodbye to their favorite series after 8 seasons. But they can rejoice, Sophie Turner (No Stark) is already back in a new series : Survive ! MCE TV tells you more !

A NEW SERIES FOR The INTERPRETER OF SANSA STARK !

The beautiful Sophie Turner has turned the page on Game of Thrones. On the other hand, it seems still a fan of the scenarios in drama ! In effect, she returns in a new series entitled Survive. She will play Jane, a woman who has survived the crash of a passenger plane. At his side, will play Corey Hawkins who will interpret Paul, the only other passenger to have survived. After this first tragedy, many strange occurrences go back to put Jane in danger.

Therefore, we are not surprised to see Sophie Turner to go back in a dramatic series. In fact, she very well knew how to play the role of Sansa Stark for 8 seasons more intense than the others. Its role-playing game is just awesome ! Fans of the English actress was therefore pleased to see their idol return ! Check out the trailer to Survive on below !

Sophie Turner back in a new series of ultra scary !

Sophie Turner seems to love the characters tortured. In Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark has lived dramas during the 8 seasons. In the trailer for Survive, Jane seems to be a character who is depressed, stressed… We see him take pills, attend meetings and live with the crash of a plane with Paul.

Thus, this new series should see the light of day in April 2020. It is the platform Quibi who will disseminate it. This site series has the distinction of not being available on phone. In addition, it offers episodes that last at max 10 minutes. Thus, the series To Survive should be live to the public episodes of fast and intense ! The fans await the release eagerly !

Tags : sophie turner – Sophie Turner 2020 – Sophie Turner news Sophie Turner news Sophie Turner insta – Sophie Turner series – Sophie Turner to survive