the star of Game of Thrones gift, 59.000 euros to an animal shelter

In the world, the situation in the hospitals is very complicated because of the pandemic of Covid-19. Caregivers are on the front line and do not always have the necessary equipment to protect themselves also. Since the beginning of the crisis, hundreds of members of the nursing staff have died of the coronavirus.

In France, a care assistant of 48 years, mother of three children, working in a long-term care facilities, Mulhouse, france died of the Covid-19, doctors are also dead since the beginning of the pandemic. The United States also, caregivers who have struggled to save lives have lost theirs. Lisa Ewald, Detroit, is also deceased of COVID-19.

Lisa would have been 54 years old this Saturday. She has never been able to celebrate his birthday and was discovered lifeless in her home, by a friend, said Fox.

His family and friends mourn his demise. It’s part of these heroes, everywhere in the world, who are dead in wanting to save lives, but also of all those people who died in them.

Lisa was not only a great nurse, she was also a sister, an aunt, and a friend. “To a certain extent, you still think that this won’t happen to you. It is therefore a shock for me”, on Saturday said the niece Carly Ewald at Fox 2 Detroit.

Lisa had not had children, but she had a very close relationship with his nephews and nieces. “She cared a lot more people than herself. And it makes me so sad,” said Carly Fox 2 Detroit.

What saddens even more the family, it is the speed with which everything happened, they have not been able to say goodbye, and Lisa is dead in itself.

It is tragic to see how many lives the COVID-19 takes. This virus does not only affect the elderly or the sick, protect yourself as much as possible, protect your loved ones and remain responsible for this nightmare to end as soon as possible.

We do not honor enough all the heroes who are currently falling, everywhere in the world. Rest in peace, Lisa.