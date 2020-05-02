The star of Harry Potter, Emma Watson, is in a relationship with a contractor in california

It’s been several months that the actress is no longer single. The fans who believed that a love story between she and her former co-star, Tom Feltonhave been disappointed by this turn of events.

She preferred to be very discreet with her love story and not much has been photographed with her boyfriend. She even managed to keep his identity secret for months spite of those pictures of the couple together.

Who is the boyfriend of Emma Watson ?

We know finally the identity the darling of the actress and we share it with you !

This fact several months everyone wonders who has managed to catch the heart of the English. The mystery was all the greater since the couple has been taken into photos several times. The actress, however, has preferred not speak on the topic despite the issues of his fans.

His identity is no longer a secret ! It is, in fact, Leo Alexander Robinson, contractor, of 30 years of California that comes with the interpreter of Hermione Granger. This discretion has enabled them to develop their relationship and solidify.

Emma Watson would have already, according to a source who would be entrusted to the Daily Mail, presented his sweetheart to his parents.

A boyfriend who preferred to remain anonymous to protect the actress

Leothe boyfriend of the actress, would have done his best to keep his relationship discreet. One of the precautions he has taken to this has been withdraw social networks after the photo where they were kissing had been taken in October.

The colleagues of work of the contractor, however, were the current of their romance and had been very shocked to see him in a couple with a celebrity.

A strong relationship and passion between the two lovers

The relationship between these two lovebirds seems to be quite strong and passionate, according to the testimony of a source to the Daily Mail.

The couple in question has been seen together in several cities and countries such as London and New York and Italy. They like to apparently travel together. To celebrate Valentine’s day in beauty, they were going on the trip also.

The two lovers had decided to celebrate this special day in an archipelago of Balearic islands and, more specifically, to Formentera. A place that is sunny and very romantic !

Emma Watson and her boyfriend, Leo Robinson, seemed to be well amused for the said holiday. They were able to enjoy a lunch romantic head-to-head at the edge a yacht. Photos of the couple were taken while they were relaxing at the edge of the yacht for a romantic sunset.

An ideal time for a holiday on the occasion of Valentine’s day ! The couple had made the right decision to keep it quiet at the beginning of their relationship in order to avoid the media frenzy. We wish them lots of happiness together !

