The star of Instagram “Zombie Angelina Jolie,” catch a coronavirus in prison iranian

An organisation for the defence of human rights says that a star Instagram iranian imprisoned – known for its transformation into a “zombie-like Angelina Jolie” – is currently on a ventilator after they have contracted the coronavirus in detention.

The lawyers of Fatemeh Khishvand, known on Instagram under the name of “Sahar Tabar”, had asked for his release in the middle of the epidemic of COVID-19 in the country, but a judge refused to grant bail, according to the u.s. Center for human rights in Iran.

“We find it unacceptable that this young woman has caught the coronavirus in these circumstances while his term of detention was prolonged during all this time in prison”, said Wednesday the organization with the organization of defense of human rights Payam Derafshan.

Khishvand, 22 years old, was arrested in October as part of a crackdown national celebrities Instagram. She faces numerous charges, including blasphemy, incitement to violence and encouragement to the corruption of young people, to be expressed on his account Instagram widely followed.

Instagram is the only application of social media available in Iran, with Facebook and Twitter banned.

Khishvand has experienced the glory in 2017 after having asserted that she had “50 surgeries” to look like his hollywood star favorite – and posted selfies showing his hollow cheeks, his lips swollen and his nose turned up a caricature.

The look shocked and emaciated has been created with the help of makeup and digital editing. Last year, she has shared pictures with its tens of thousands of followers showing what it actually looks like.

The judge Mohammad Moghiseh has repeatedly refused to release on bail while the coronavirus is spreading through the country – and it is not found, said the lawyer of Khishvand.

The responsible of the prison of Tehran have denied that the star of Instagram has caught the disease – a claim which his lawyer scoffed.

“It seems that the authorities have the habit to deny everything,” said Derafshan to CHRI.

“It makes no sense to deny this. The director of the prison must recognize the infection and admit that she was hospitalized. “

The lawyer has called on the authorities to release Khishvand and the other prisoners detained for charges not violent in the middle of the epidemic.

“Many of the women in the prison of Shahr-e Rey have contacted my colleague and me about the terrible situation inside of the prison, and the fear which exists among the held [due to the coronavirus],” he said.

“We want the authorities issue a general order permitting the release of the temporary of these prisoners. In the absence of the judges sick or not coming to work, it is the only solution. “

There have been at least 77 995 cases of the virus reported in Iran, with 4 869 deaths.