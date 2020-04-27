the star of Jurassic World is going to become a dad for the second time

Chris Pratt, star of the sagas Jurassic World and Guardians of the galaxy, is going to be a father for the second time, according to information reported by People magazine. The actor, 40 years old is going to live to new the joys of diapers and nights without sleep, more than seven years after the birth of her little boy, Jack, whom he had with his former wife, the actress Anna Faris. The couple had announced their separation in August 2017 and January 2019, the interpreter of Star-Lord in Avengers : Endgame announced his engagement with Katherine Schwarzenegger. It is none other than the daughter of the famous interpreter of the Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Schriver, niece of former United States president John F. Kennedy. And on the 8th of June, the actor was married to the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and shared on Instagram a snapshot of the newlyweds.

Chris Pratt total “in love”

Since that day, the former actor overweight seems to be the more happy, and a lover of men. Reflected in this message sound sent publicly to his girlfriend, in December last year, for her birthday. On the occasion of 30 years to his wife, Chris Pratt had had these tender words, in the margin of a montage of photos showing the couple’s blissful happiness : “I am so glad that you are in my life. I don’t know what I would do without you,” he writes in particular. “You have changed my world for the better. I am so grateful that you have found. You are a woman and a mother-

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Peaky Blinders : release date, plot, cast… All the info on season 6

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are comparing their hair cut to some dogs… And it’s very funny ! (PHOTO)

Salma Hayek makes a gentle statement to her husband, François-Henri Pinault : “the More I discover, the more my love grows”

Homeland : the showrunner explains the unexpected outcome of the series

Andie MacDowell : grilled train to enter with his daughters in a park closed, it is dézinguer on Twitter

“data-reactid=”23″>Peaky Blinders : release date, plot, cast… All the info on season 6

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are comparing their hair cut to some dogs… And it’s very funny ! (PHOTO)

Salma Hayek makes a gentle statement to her husband, François-Henri Pinault : “the More I discover, the more my love grows”

Homeland : the showrunner explains the unexpected outcome of the series

Andie MacDowell : grilled train to enter with his daughters in a park closed, it is dézinguer on Twitter