The star of ‘Spider-Man’ Michael Mando wants to be a film Scorpion stand-alone

The reunion saw a surprising number of villains Spider-Man appear in an unexpected way. The vulture of Michale Keaton turned out to be one of the antagonists more sympathetic than the film world as Marvel had created up to that time and introduced a version of the Shocker as an antagonist of support. In addition, the film featured a version of Scorpion was played by Michael Mando.

In the film, Michale Mando has played Mac Gargan is the version that is most known Scorpion comics Spider-Man. In Homecoming, the version of Michale Mando was a gangster involved in a market weapon with Vulture and sent to jail for this. During a scene after the credits, the character was seen talking to Vulture, which seemed to establish a sort of a tease for a future film. Unfortunately, up to now, the future appearances of the Scorpio did not occur, but the actor is not against returning to the role.

Certainly. I think that would be fascinating – a detective who becomes a rogue. Mac Gargan gets a little crazy, and there’s also this other story where he becomes Venom. I think it’s a character very, very rich; it is a character dark. And it is a cop out at the end of the day; this is a detective. I think that this would be something that I would definitely something I’d like to watch.

Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, and Bokeem Woodbine, as well as Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Michael Chernus, Kenneth Choi, Hannibal Buress, Martin Starr, Michael Barbieri, Angourie Rice and Abraham Attah. Here is the synopsis official:

A young Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his debut sensational in Captain America: Civil War, starts to navigate her new identity as a super hero with web-slinging in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Delighted with his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns to his home, where he lives with his aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to slip back into his daily routine – distracted by thoughts of prove he is more than your friend Spider-Man – but when the vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds the most important will be threatened.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray and DVD.

